The Green Bay Packers are rolling heading into Week 7. Green Bay dominated Cincinnati 27-18 in Week 6 and will look to extend their winning streak on Sunday. It will help if their franchise quarterback can add yet another element to his game.

Packers QB Jordan Love wants everyone to know that he is a fast football player. Love explained that he wants to incorporate his running ability more often during the 2025 season.

“A lot of guys sleep on me in this locker room,” Love said, per Ryan Wood of Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I always joke around that I’m a 20 miles-per-hour guy, but I have a couple little moves I’ve got.”

He has not proven that he's a dangerous running quarterback early in his career. In fact, he only has 444 career rushing yards.

However, Love has all the tools needed to succeed in that area.

Plus, as Wood notes, the young QB already has seven first downs running the football this season. That has him tied with the dynamic Jayden Daniels, despite having 16 fewer carries.

It will be fascinating to see how many carries Love finishes the season with.

Jordan Love explains why he want to run the ball more

But why are rushing quarterbacks so coveted in the modern NFL?

Love explained exactly why he wants to incorporate more mobility into his game.

“Quarterbacks using their legs and trying to extend plays when the routes are covered or things break down in the pocket is huge,” Love said after Week 6. “It puts that extra layer of pressure on the defense, and I think that’s something that I had a focus on coming into the season, was trying to use my legs more and extend some of these plays. Obviously, last year I was dealing with some things, so I wasn’t moving around as much.”

Love had seven rushing attempts against Cincinnati, which is the second most of his career.

“So it’s definitely been a big emphasis for me, and I think it’s been huge to extend some of these plays, especially on third-and-short,” Love concluded. “I’ve just got to keep trying to find ways to do that, but I think it’s been great.”

Perhaps Love will continue asserting himself as a runner in Green Bay's next game.

Next up for the Packers is a Week 7 matchup against the Cardinals.