Coming off an impressive 27-13 Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers are looking to maintain that momentum heading into Thursday Night Football. With the Washington Commanders coming into town, one team will leave with a .500 record, while the other will still be undefeated. That task just got a little tougher for Packers quarterback Jordan Love and the offense. According to team beat reporter Ryan Wood on X (formerly Twitter), right tackle Zach Tom and left guard Aaron Brooks are inactive against the Commanders.

“#Packers will be short on their offensive line tonight,” reported Wood. “RT Zach Tom and LG Aaron Banks are both inactive vs. Commanders.”

With both Tom and Banks out, it looks like their backups will get the nod to protect Love in primetime. Second-rounder Anthony Belton looks to take over for Tom, while Donovan Jennings could play at left guard. In any case, Thursday night's matchup was going to be a tough one, even at full health. The Commanders won their Week 1 matchup 21-6 over their division rivals, the New York Giants. The visitors would also like to eclipse last year's NFC Championship game run. Can the Packers defeat a fellow 2024 playoff team without a fully healthy offensive line?

Packers look to improve to 2-0 with a Thursday Night Football win

Despite the loss of Tom and Brooks, the Packers also received a big boost ahead of the Thursday night matchup. Stud edge rusher Micah Parsons, still nursing a back injury, will play tonight against the Commanders, according to Ian Rapoport on X. Parsons' experience will be knowledge for Green Bay's defense to utilize. Furthermore, his time playing under Washington head coach Dan Quinn while the pair were in Dallas should help as well.

Still, not having two of the five offensive line starters against a strong Commanders pass rush could be worrisome. Will Belton and Jennings be able to stand up under the lights at Lambeau? If not, Love and the offense could find it tough to match a dynamic Washington offense led by sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels. If it comes down to a shootout, will the Packers have the firepower to keep up?