While the Washington Commanders have their own headache with Micah Parsons, the Packers face a serious challenge as well. And Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is set to torch the Packers’ defense on Thursday Night Football.

Daniels got off to a modest start in the season-opening 21-6 win over the New York Giants. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 233 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. And he was once again good with his legs, totaling 68 yards on a surprisingly high 11 attempts.

And it is those rushing attempts that have the Packers a bit worried, according to Packers.com.

“This guy, you've got to be super disciplined in your approach, because if you give him an edge or give him a gap up front, he can take off,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “There's too much evidence over the course of all of last season and then obviously one game this year of just him beating people with his legs. And he's a guy that's not necessarily going to just go out and get what he can and get down and slide. He might continue on and go.”

Packers wary of Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

But the Packers have their own secret weapon. They can run with Daniels as good as any team in the NFL. Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper are among the fastest linebackers in the NFL.

And now they have Parsons, who can get out and go as well. Parsons sacked Daniels 4.5 times last year with the Cowboys.

“He's just one of them guys, like no matter what, you just try to contain the whole time,” Parsons said. “He'll go through the A gaps and B gaps, get outside of you. It's hard, you know what I mean? I think you gotta limit the explosives, make 'em earn it. We're gonna give up some 5-yard runs or he's gonna get loose once or twice, but the thing is to make sure it's not consecutive.”

The problem for the Packers is that Daniels’ speed can work in two ways. First, he can run away for big gains on critical downs. However, if the Packers play too soft, Daniels can sit in the pocket and find receivers down the field.

That non-aggressive approach is something the Packers tried against mobile quarterbacks in 2024, with mixed results. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said he knows the conundrum.

“I don't think you can just do one,” Hafley said. “I think you have to be multiple and do both. And you've got to keep them guessing, right? There's going to be times he might get out and break the pocket, and then there's going to be times when hopefully he'll be in the pocket, but everything can't be designed one way.

“I think we've learned that over the course of however many games, that there's times you've got to take your shot and be aggressive. And you just can't be passive and sit there, so we're definitely not going to do that.”

QB Jayden Daniels can do it all

Daniels spent the 2024 season proving he was much more than a running quarterback. He’s a terrific passer who can match that throwing with his wheels. And he also has a knack for being one of the NFL’s best when the defense brings high heat. So that throws another potential wrench in the Packers’ plan.

Pressure too quick, Daniels can run. Sit back, Daniels can pick the secondary apart. Come with everybody, and Daniels is an NFL elite.

There are not many good answers. The Giants actually did a pretty good job of limiting Daniels in Week 1. However, Daniels has enjoyed a full week of practice with Terry McLaurin. They took strides toward working out the kinks of McLaurin’s holdout. Don’t expect McLaurin to be held to two catches for 27 yards in Week 2.

And if the Packers study too long on Deebo Samuel, because of what he did last week, that opens the door of opportunity more for McLaurin.

What about the X-factor?

That would be the Commanders’ ground game. The Packers can’t get so caught up in Daniels that they play too soft against the run. Rookie Bill Croskey-Merritt totaled 82 yards on just 10 carries, including a 42-yard romp, against the Giants. Also, Austin Ekeler added a serviceable six carries for 26 yards.

Overall, Hafley and his defenders have a bit challenge ahead of them. The Commanders have a strong enough offense to make this an entertaining Thursday night game.