It may just be the start of the new NFL season, but teams are already dealing with a plethora of injury woes. The Green Bay Packers are no exception to that; they face plenty of uncertainty heading into Week 2, with offensive tackle Zach Tom's availability in doubt this week after he sustained an oblique injury in the aftermath of the Packers' statement 27-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Packers rely on Tom to provide ample coverage for quarterback Jordan Love and to allow the star QB to do his thing. Love certainly lit up the Lions on Sunday after going 16-22 for 188 yards and two touchdowns (no INTs).

However, the Packers may have to brace for the possibility that Tom is not healthy enough to suit up for their Thursday night contest against the Washington Commanders — with Rob Demovsky of ESPN reporting that the Packers are still “awaiting more information from today's tests and seeing how he responds to treatment.”

Tom is a huge part of the Packers' offensive line; Green Bay certainly views him as such, if the $92 million contract extension over four years that they gave him this past offseason is any indication. Over the past two seasons, he's been a model of consistency and durability, playing in all 17 games in both 2023 and 2024.

Alas, Tom suffered a hip injury in a freak accident on Sunday; he tried his best to avoid colliding with Love during a broken play, hurting himself in the process. He had to exit the Packers' eventual win, where he was replaced by Darian Kinnard.

At the very least, Tom has two more full days of rest to go before the Packers suit up for the gridiron once more as they look to go 2-0 to start 2025.

Zach Tom is a Packers' developmental success story

Drafted 140th overall back in 2022, Tom has done nothing but help the Packers protect the quarterback, blossoming into one of the best in the NFL. He allowed just three sacks last year, and he's instrumental in giving Love ample space to operate from the back of the field.

If there's any comfort to be had, it's that the injury Tom suffered doesn't seem to be anything more serious than a one-game absence at most. The Commanders' defense can definitely be a headache to deal with, however, so the Packers might end up needing Tom to get the best out of Love on Thursday.