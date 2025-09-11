The Green Bay Packers were arguably the NFL's most impressive team in Week 1. They decimated the reigning NFC North champion Detroit Lions, 27-13. But the game was not even as close as that 14-point differential indicates. Now they turn their attention to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

The Packers left Sunday's win mostly intact. But a few key players were banged up, putting their status in doubt on a short week. However, Wednesday's final injury report provided good news for Green Bay fans.

Rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden turned in his second straight full practice after being limited for Monday's walkthrough. He does not carry an injury designation heading into the showdown with the Commanders.

A big serving of questionable: #Packers injury report.

Granted, he did very little in his pro debut, reeling in two Jordan Love passes for 16 yards. But the talented wideout from Texas likely needs as many reps with Love to get on the same page.

But maybe the bigger development comes on the other side of the ball.

Linebacker Quay Walker sustained a quad injury on Sunday, but managed to play through it. On Monday, his status was listed as DNP (did not practice), before turning in a limited session on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, though, Walker practiced in full and also does not carry an injury designation.

That could be huge for the Packers' defense.

In their win over the Lions, the veteran linebacker had nine tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass defensed. He had a huge impact in Green Bay's ability to slow down the Lions ground game with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

The Detroit duo totaled just 44 yards on 20 carries combined.

Washington's run game is not regarded nearly as highly. But rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt had a fantastic debut, rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown. Austin Ekeler chipped in with 57 yards, rushing and receiving.

So, Walker's ability to clog the middle and make tackles should loom large in determining a winner.