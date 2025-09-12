Two weeks into the 2025 season, the Green Bay Packers have already made NFL history with their 27-18 win against the Washington Commanders. There's a reason why Micah Parsons has Super Bowl expectations for the Packers. They're coming out of the gates blazing with a 2-0 start, beating the Commanders after their 27-13 season-opening win against the Detroit Lions.

While dominating both ends of the ball, the Packers became the first team in NFL history to notch 4+ sacks, allow 60 rushing yards or less, and allow 200 net passing yards or less, per Optima Stats' X, formerly Twitter.

The Packers allowed only 51 rushing yards and 179 passing yards from the Commanders. Green Bay also finished with four sacks as the Packers' defense limited the Commanders from finding a consistent rhythm on offense. For many, the addition of linebacker Micah Parsons has changed the complexion of their defense for the better since the veteran was traded from the Dallas Cowboys.

After Thursday's win, Parsons revealed he believes the Packers, if they remain consistent throughout the 2025 NFL season, are good enough to reach the Super Bowl, he said during his postgame interview with Amazon Prime.

“I think we can do great things, but at the end of the day, as you all know, it just goes week by week,” Parsons said. “We got to consistently put that effort, that energy every week, and then great things could happen. We can get back to that Bowl.”

Cam Newton praises Packers' ‘aura' after Week 2 win

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton was blown away by the Packers in Week 2's victory against the Commanders. For Newton, Micah Parsons' addition to the team has changed the culture for the better, and it makes them a scary team to face, he said, per ESPN's First Take.

“There are a slew of expressions that you can kind of go with just the presence of Micah Parsons,” Newton said. “I got a defensive wrecker. I got a mood-shifter. I got a tone setter. I got attitude-adjuster. I got so many different things that I can say because, as I'm watching that game, the thing that sticks out the most is that the Green Bay Packers just look different. They feel different. The aura is just abundant, and it's just oozing with, ‘We're the best team in the NFL.' Not just the NFC.”

The Packers will look to go 3-0 when they face the Browns.