Coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers still do not know what they will do with star cornerback Jaire Alexander. While a trade still seems likely, a new development suggests general manager Brian Gutekunst could still keep the Packers' defense intact.

As the Packers continue to explore their options, they are keeping their internal discussions with Alexander alive, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Despite previous reports that their relationship was all but over, Demovsky claims the two sides could potentially let bygones be bygones and keep the star defender on the team.

“According to a source, the Packers and Jaire Alexander continue to talk about a possible resolution, which could include a reconciliation to where Alexander plays for the Packers in 2025 after all,” Demovsky tweeted. “All options are still on the table: release, trade or return.”

Alexander, a former two-time All-Pro, has held Green Bay's secondary together throughout his seven-year career. But with injuries limiting him to just 14 games over the past two seasons, frustration has built up on both sides. Should he stay on the team, Alexander still has two years remaining on the $84 million deal he signed in 2022.

Three months after being placed on injured reserve with a PCL injury, Alexander is still deep in his recovery. The Packers are scheduled to begin OTAs in late May, with minicamps to follow in early June.

Packers failed to add cornerback to defense in 2025 NFL Draft

Given the uncertainty with Alexander's situation, the Packers raised some eyebrows by choosing not to take a cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft. The decision suggests optimism on the Alexander situation, or perhaps stubbornness on Gutekunst's end.

Green Bay signed veteran Nate Hobbs in free agency and returned starting nickelback Keisean Nixon. However, they lost starting cornerback Eric Stokes, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. With both Hobbs and Nixon working primarily in the slot, the Packers' defense has a sizeable question mark at the cornerback opposite of Alexander, assuming they are able to keep him.

None of the remaining cornerbacks on the roster — Carrington Valentine, Kamal Hadden, Isaiah Dunn and Micah Robinson — have much meaningful experience. The Packers still have time to potentially explore other options, with veterans Kendall Fuller, James Bradberry IV, Stephon Gilmore and Rasul Douglas still on the market.