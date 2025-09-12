The Green Bay Packers got a big win on Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, but they lost one of their key wide receivers in the process. Jayden Reed suffered a broken collarbone during the game, and he is expected to be out for an extended period of time, but first, he needs surgery, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Packers WR Jayden Reed will have surgery early next week, likely Tuesday, to fix his fractured collarbone. The hope is he returns in November,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Reed seems to be in good spirits, and he took to social media for an update, saying, “I'll be back.” Initial reports thought that Reed would be out for the remainder of the season, but that changed to six to eight weeks, and the hope is that he's back around the time that the Packers face the Philadelphia Eagles or New York Giants.

Reed is not the only receiver who is sidelined, as Christian Watson is still recovering from a torn ACL from last season. He is expected to be back at some point this season as well.

The Packers' offense has been solid to start the season, as they've scored 27 points in both Week 1 and Week 2. Jordan Love has been delivering the ball to his receivers at an efficient clip, and it's allowed them to score at will. Against the Commanders, it was tight end Tucker Kraft who led the team in receiving with 124 yards.

Not only have the Packers been clicking on offense, but their defense has been strong as well, and it's obvious the addition of Micah Parsons is making a difference. As of now, it looks like the Packers will be a team to look out for this season, and once they get Reed and Watson on the field, they could be even more dangerous on offense.

As of now, Love will have to continue to spread the wealth across the receiver room.