The Green Bay Packers will be without one of their top wide receivers for the foreseeable future. Jayden Reed officially suffered a fractured collarbone on Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders.

Reed is expected to miss six to eight weeks, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Given the timeline, Reed is already letting fans know that his season is not over.

“I'll be back 🙏🏽,” Reed posted on X early Friday morning. If all goes well, a six-week absence could bring Reed back as early as Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the receiver takes the full eight weeks to recover, he could be looking at a return in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Regardless, it'll be a tough loss for the Packers, who are already without receiver Christian Watson. He suffered a torn ACL in the 2024 regular-season finale but is expected to return sometime this season.

Reed's absence will raise some questions in Green Bay's receiving room. In each of the last two seasons, he's led the Packers in both receptions and receiving yards. Without a doubt, Reed is one of Jordan Love's favorite targets when on the field. Now, a collection of receivers will be required to step up during his recovery.

Who will Jordan Love target with Reed out?

Article Continues Below

One of the answers quickly revealed itself during Thursday's game against the Commanders. After two catches in Week 1, tight end Tucker Kraft exploded for six receptions, 124 yards, and one touchdown. He was second on the team in receiving yards in 2024, meaning he's likely to be one of Love's favorite targets without Reed.

As for the answers at wide receiver, Romeo Doubs is a proven commodity for Love. He's surpassed 600 yards in each of the last two seasons. Third-year man Dontayvion Wicks has a similar chemistry with the quarterback, recording more than 400 receiving yards since Love stepped in as the starter.

The biggest opportunity comes for rookie Matthew Golden. The Packers' 2025 first-round pick received immense praise this offseason from both teammates and coaches, but he's only recorded two catches for 16 yards in his first two games.

Getting Golden involved will likely be the best solution to replace Reed's production. However, Kraft, Doubs, and Wicks will also be reliable targets for Love as the Packers play the next six to eight games without their top receiver.