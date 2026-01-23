The Green Bay Packers opted for stability following another early playoff exit. The Packers signed Matt LaFleur to a multiyear extension, keeping the veteran coach in Green Bay for the foreseeable future. But the team is on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator after the Miami Dolphins hired Jeff Hafley as their head coach.

Hafley spent two seasons with Green Bay. He transformed a stagnant defense into the league’s sixth-ranked unit in 2024. And in 2025 he navigated key injuries to lead the Packers defense to a top-12 finish. Hafley was introduced as the Dolphins’ new head coach on Thursday and he expressed his gratitude to his former team.

“I want to thank Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers. The last two years have been two of the best of my life. [LaFleur is] a great football coach. He's a great friend. He's going to have continued great success,” Hafley said, per Zach Kruse of Packers Wire.

Packers search for Jeff Hafley replacement

“I also want to thank those players there,” Hafley added. “In two years, we really got close. I mean really close. The love, the connection, the support. It was hard to say goodbye to those guys but the phone calls and texts, you guys have meant everything to me. I love you. I wish you the best, other than when we come to Lambeau next year.”

Hafley will be joined in Miami by longtime Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan, who was hired as the Dolphins general manager. Sullivan reportedly championed Hafley throughout the interview process with Miami. Despite the promotion to head coach, the former coordinator told reporters he plans to continue calling defensive plays with the Dolphins.

Green Bay began its search for a new defensive coordinator. The Packers interviewed DBs coach Al Harris, former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon and Minnesota Vikings assistant Daronte Jones.

The Packers are also interested in Raheem Morris for the defensive coordinator job. The Atlanta Falcons fired Morris after back-to-back 8-9 finishes. While an 8-9 record is good enough to win the NFC South, Atlanta has missed the playoffs for eight straight seasons.

Green Bay's defensive coordinator opening should be enticing. The Packers boasts an intriguing group of players led by star pass rusher Micah Parsons. The former Cowboys standout tore his ACL in his debut campaign with Green Bay. But he’s expected to return in the first half of the 2026 season.