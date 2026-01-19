As there have been reports that the Miami Dolphins' front-runner for its new head coach would be Jeff Hafley, the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, it looks like a deal is about to be made to make it official. After the Dolphins fired Mike McDaniel, the team went through a search for its next head coach under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, with Hafley standing out from the rest.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Miami is “closing in on a deal” to hire Hafley, as the 46-year-old has experience being a head coach at Boston College, where he served for four seasons.

“The Dolphins are closing in on a deal to hire Jeff Hafley as their head coach, sources tell The Insiders,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Hafley, 46, impressed as the Packers’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons after a stint as Boston College HC. Now he reunites with GM Jon-Eric Sullivan in Miami.”

As mentioned, Hafley has familiarity with the new general manager in Sullivan from the Packers, looking to bring the success that franchise has had to Miami.

Jeff Hafley was considered frontrunner for the next Dolphins head coach

Article Continues Below

As the Dolphins had been requesting interviews with many candidates, there was no denying that Hafley was bound to be a finalist for the role. Consequently, it should have been expected that Hafley would be the next head coach after McDaniel, as Pelissero reported Saturday that he had “emerged as a frontrunner” for the gig.

“Packers DC Jeff Hafley has emerged as a frontrunner for the Dolphins head coaching job, per sources,” Pelissero wrote on X. “No final decisions made. More interviews are scheduled. Four other teams have requested second interviews with Hafley. But he appears to be the leading candidate in Miami.”

At any rate, Miami is looking to improve after finishing with a disappointing 7-10 record, which put them third in the AFC East. Subsequently, being an effective defensive coordinator for Green Bay, his head coaching record at Boston College was 22-26, and 12-22 in conference play.