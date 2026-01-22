The Green Bay Packers’ season ended in disappointment as the Chicago Bears overcame a 21-3 halftime deficit to win 31-27 in the wild card round. However, Green Bay will run it back with Matt LaFleur at the helm. The Packers signed the head coach to a long-term extension.

Now LaFleur is tasked with finding a new defensive coordinator after the Miami Dolphins hired Jeff Hafley as their head coach. Green Bay is casting a wide net for a replacement. The Packers interviewed Jonathan Gannon and Minnesota Vikings coach Daronte Jones for the position.

On Wednesday, a new name was added to the search, one Green Bay fans are quite familiar with. The Packers interviewed Bears defensive backs coach Al Harris for the defensive coordinator job, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Packers consider Al Harris for defensive coordinator opening

Harris is a former NFL cornerback who spent eight seasons in Green Bay as a player. He began his coaching career shortly after hanging up his cleats, breaking in as an intern with the Dolphins.

Article Continues Below

Harris coached for the Kansas City Chiefs for six years and spent five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He was elevated to assistant head coach under his old Packers HC Mike McCarthy in 2024. But after Jerry Jones parted ways with McCarthy, Harris landed in Chicago as DBs coach and defensive pass game coordinator in 2025.

Now that the Bears are out of the playoffs, teams are free to pursue Harris. In addition to the Packers, the Washington Commanders are also interviewing the 51-year-old coach for their open defensive coordinator position.

The Packers boasted a top-12 defense in 2025 under Hafley. The unit received a huge boost prior to the start of the season when Green Bay landed Micah Parsons in a trade with the Cowboys. The addition made the Packers legit Super Bowl contenders. But Parsons’ season-ending ACL tear left a hole in the defense that the team couldn’t overcome.

In addition to Harris, Gannon and Jones, Green Bay is reportedly interested in Raheem Morris for the DC job. The Atlanta Falcons fired Morris after back-to-back 8-9 seasons. He could return to defensive coordinator duties after excelling in that role with the Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams.