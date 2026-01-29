The Philadelphia Eagles hit reset on offense after the failed Kevin Patullo experiment. His replacement now comes over via the Green Bay Packers.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo revealed Thursday the newest offensive coordinator for Nick Siriani: Sean Mannion, who previously was Packers QB coach.

The #Eagles are hiring #Packers QB coach Sean Mannion as their new offensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders. Two years into his coaching career, the 33-year-old Mannion is an OC. pic.twitter.com/xpNXKKbira — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 29, 2026

This now means Jalen Hurts will work with his third consecutive OC. Hurts won the Super Bowl with Kellen Moore before he accepted the New Orleans Saints opening. Patullo got fired officially on Jan. 13 — two days after Philly's first round exit against San Francisco.

Kevin Patullo Eagles replacement led Pro Bowl QB

Jordan Love received some fine tuning on the passing side through Mannion.

Love improved his completion percentage to 66.3 in 2025 through the 33-year-old. But Mannion found a way to cut down on Love's interceptions — throwing just six this past season. Love tossed 11 picks in 2023 and 2024, the latter during a time Mannion served as an offensive assistant.

Mannion will now aim to get Hurts and the Eagles offense back to their explosive self.

Hurts witnessed a drop off in his completion percentage — going from 68.7% to 64.8 in 2025. The Super Bowl LIX Most Valuable Player did improve his touchdowns passes to 25 under Patullo. But Hurts' rushing yardage (421) and touchdowns (eight) took a dip.

Even Saquon Barkley struggled under the now former OC — dropping to 1,140 rushing yards with seven touchdowns after his breakout 2024 campaign that saw 2,005 yards with 13 scores. Although Barkley stood up for his OC after the 49ers loss.

Philadelphia ranked seventh in scoring offense and eighth in total yards during its championship march. Patullo's unit fell to 19th and 24th, respectively, in both categories.

The San Jose native Mannion earns his first OC chance. He holds no previous ties to the Eagles including from his playing career. But he played for Sean McVay briefly in 2017 and 2018 — also during a time future Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was OC. Sirianni adds someone from McVay's tree here.