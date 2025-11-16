The Green Bay Packers are in a dog fight in Week 11 as they are tied 13-13 with the New York Giants going into halftime. Unfortunately, it appears the team may have lost running back Josh Jacobs for the day, as he has yet to return from an injury.

The Packers announced that Jacobs, who is 27 years old, is questionable to return with a knee injury. It's currently unclear how serious the issue is, but he has remained out of the contest since the injury occurred.

“RB Josh Jacobs (knee) is questionable to return.”

Emanuel Wilson stepped in as the starting running back with Jacobs sidelined. The third-year pro managed to score a rushing touchdown, giving the Packers a little boost in the run game despite Josh Jacobs dealing with an injury.

Article Continues Below

Jacobs exited the contest with seven rush attempts for 40 yards. Despite leaving the game early, he still leads the Packers in rushing yards on the day through two quarters of play. There is still a chance he returns to action, though, as Green Bay has not announced that he is officially out yet. So, we could see him on the field again once halftime concludes.

Week 11 was almost even worse for this organization, as Packers quarterback Jordan Love exited the contest briefly with a shoulder injury. However, he was able to come back into the game. Josh Jacobs' injury occurred shortly after Love was checked for a shoulder injury.

More updates should be reported soon, as the Packers continue to evaluate Jacobs. In the meantime, the team will focus on trying to snap its two-game losing streak.