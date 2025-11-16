The Los Angeles Rams extended their winning streak to four straight games with a 42-26 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Los Angeles improved to 7-2 with the convincing road win. But Davante Adams’ oblique injury caused concern ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Adams left last week’s game in the fourth quarter. The All-Pro wideout suffered the injury while running a route. He was doubled over in pain before gingerly walking off the field. While the oblique strain appeared to be serious, Sean McVay was optimistic about Adams’ availability for Week 11.

The 12th-year receiver returned to practice on Thursday and drew a questionable tag for Sunday. But Adams is expected to play against the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Davante Adams elevates Rams’ offense

Despite the early exit in Week 10, Adams still finished as the Rams’ leading receiver. The six-time Pro Bowler signed a two-year, $46 million deal with Los Angeles over the offseason. And he made an immediate impact.

Adams leads the NFL with nine touchdown receptions. He’s caught 42 passes for 568 yards in nine games this season. His presence has elevated the Rams' offense as Matthew Stafford puts together an MVP-caliber campaign.

Los Angeles could ill afford to lose Adams with the Seahawks coming to town. The division rivals are tied at 7-2 on the season and will square off for the NFC West lead on Sunday. With Stafford playing some of his best football in his age-37 season, the Rams boast the fifth-best scoring offense in the NFL. Of course, Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are ranked third, averaging 30.6 points per game. Both teams also currently have top-six scoring defenses.

Fortunately for the Rams, Adams should take the field in Week 11. The matchup is one of the most anticipated games of the season to date and could have significant playoff implications.