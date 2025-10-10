Fans were not happy with the “tush push” during the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the New York Giants on Thursday night.

The events took place during the second quarter. Philadelphia was in the red zone as they needed a couple more yards to reach the end zone. Not only did they attempt the tush push, but they also did it four times as quarterback Jalen Hurts scored the touchdown.

Fans immediately came in droves to react to the repetition of the tush push on social media, venting their frustrations. Here are some of their reactions.

“Everyone outside of Philadelphia is tired of all the uncalled false starts…call it right or ban it,” one fan said.

“I just watched a guy have 4 dudes shove their heads into their QBs Butt 4 plays in a row and the NFL is HAPPY that this play isn’t banned? Also, THE GUARDS FALSE START EVERY TIME,” another remarked.

“4 straight rugby plays sidestepping those pesky false start rules every time. Frankly if I was a ref, I'd throw the flag and call it, as replay would back up the flag!” one commented.

“The least you can do is limit how many times a team can run that Tush Push Play..Over/Under 3 times a game? 🤔,” one replied.

“The tush push is cheating. The center is lined up over the ball. Both guards jump off before the ball is snapped. It is an illegal play and a penalty every time. Please call it refs,” a fan said.

How Eagles played in 1st half against Giants

Fans will vent about the tush push for the rest of the night, but until then, the Giants have the upper hand with a 20-17 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Jaxson Dart has showed up against the defending Super Bowl champions, scoring multiple touchdowns as the Giants give their opponents a run for their money. Philadelphia has fired back on offense but will need to step up on defense with the absence of star Jalen Carter.

Jalen Hurts has been effective with his chances during the Eagles' drives. He completed 14 passes out of 18 attempts for 164 yards and a touchdown while making six rushes for 10 yards and a score.

Saquon Barkley has been active against his former team, making eight carries for 56 yards. Two players have shined in the receiving game so far: AJ Brown and Dallas Goedert. Brown has five catches for 73 yards while Goedert caught six passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

After this matchup, the Eagles will remain on the road for their next contest. They face the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.