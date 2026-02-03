The Green Bay Packers are lucky to have head coach Matt LaFleur leading the team. LaFleur signed a contract extension last week, which will keep him in Green Bay for years to come. He could be soon be coaching against one familiar face on the opposite sideline.

LaFleur gave a hilarious answer when asked about his brother Mike during a recent interview. He was asked what he'd say to his young self if he knew both would be head coaches in the NFL.

“I'd say you're full of s**t,” LaFleur replied, before laughing, per Tyler Drake of A to Z Sports via Ari Meirov. “It's just, yeah, it is pretty surreal. Humble beginnings, my dad at Central Michigan. I played, I walked on at Western Michigan and played D2 ball. Mike played at Elmhurst College, D3 ball. We have a really great appreciation for guys that are essentially playing for the love of the game. I think that is kind of in our core who we are.”

Mike LaFleur was recently hired by the Cardinals as their next head coach. Now the two brothers should eventually have the opportunity to coach against each other at football's highest level.

Mike started his NFL coaching career as an offensive intern with the Browns in 2014. He eventually worked his way up to being offensive coordinator of the Rams from 2023-25. Now he is in the big chair with the Cardinals.

LaFleur noted that both he and his brother have been fortunate to meet plenty of bright football minds throughout their careers. He even noted that his relationship with Titans head coach Robert Saleh helped put him on the path to the NFL.

“We've been so fortunate to be around so many great people,” LaFleur added. “I say it all the time, I don't think I'm standing here today if I hadn't developed a relationship with Robert Saleh when we were cutting our teeth at Central Michigan University as [graduate assistants.] Just living in not the best situation, but those are great memories.”

Green Bay does not have Arizona on their regular season schedule in 2026. That means the earlier the two brothers could face each other would be the playoffs.

Either way, it is fun to have more sibling rivalries in the NFL.