The Tennessee Titans have sought a new head coach since firing Brian Callahan during the 2025 season. In recent weeks, they had reportedly narrowed their search to three people. Jeff Hafley ended up taking the Dolphins job, which left the field at two. On Monday night, Titans fans learned who won the race to be their next head coach.

The Titans are reportedly working to hire Robert Saleh as their new sideline boss, as reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. This is Saleh's second shot as a head coach, having manned the New York Jets sideline from 2021 to 2024. He most recently served as defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.

Saleh's defense this season faced some challenges. The 49ers dealt with a litany of injury issues, with stars such as Fred Warner missing extended time. However, he was able to get respectable results from that side of the ball. San Francisco finished 12-5 this year and defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round.

As mentioned, this is Saleh's second head coaching gig. He amassed a record of 20-36 in 56 games, and was fired midseason during the 2024 campaign. During his time, he was able to turn the Jets defense into a rather impressive unit. They finished top five for fewest yards allowed in two of his three full seasons with the team.

Saleh joins a Titans team that offers a lot of flexibility. Tennessee has its quarterback of the future in Cam Ward on the roster. However, they own the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. And they have $100 million in cap space to work with. It will certainly be interesting to see what Tennessee and its new coach can do this offseason to strengthen its roster.