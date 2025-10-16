The Micah Parsons trade seems to be working out for the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay sits atop the NFC North at 3-1-1 after a dominating start to the regular season by their defense. Now the Packer want NFL officials to pat attention to fouls committed against Parsons in Week 7.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur plans to talk with officials in Arizona before Sunday's game, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

Green Bay wants the officials to be on the lookout for potential holding calls on Micah Parsons.

“That's definitely going to be a conversation pregame,” LaFleur added, per Packers reporter Ryan Wood.

Green Bay is frustrated that what they view as “blatant” and “egregious” holding penalties are not being called against offensive linemen guarding Parsons.

Parsons did not draw a single holding call against the Bengals in Week 6. But Zach Kruse of Packers Wire argued that the tape shows several snaps of “either borderline holds or blatant holds” against Parsons.

The superstar edge rusher has 11 total tackles with two-and-a-half sacks through five games.

Those numbers are somewhat lackluster for a player of his caliber. But Parsons still finds plenty of ways to impact the game even if he isn't getting sacks.

How are NFL teams preparing against Packers' Micah Parsons?

Parsons draws a lot of attention from opposing offenses.

The Packers are pleased with what they've seen on tape with how many resources their opponents devote to shutting him down.

“The way teams scheme against us, it's pretty obvious what they're trying to do,” LaFleur said on Thursday, per Ryan Wood. “In some instances, there's an O lineman, a tight end and a back right where he is. Which is great for the other guys.”

It certainly helps Green Bay to have Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, and Devonte Wyatt on the defensive line. When Parsons gets more attention, they can take advantage of one-on-one matchups.

It will be interesting to see if Parsons draws any holding penalties in Green Bay's next game.

Packers at Cardinals kicks off at 4:25PM ET on Sunday.