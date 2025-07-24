The Green Bay Packers are entering NFL training camp with high expectations and playoff aspirations, but a routine media session took an unexpectedly chaotic turn on Wednesday. Head coach Matt LaFleur’s press conference was suddenly interrupted when loud emergency alerts blared from multiple reporters’ phones, cutting him off mid-sentence and momentarily derailing the conversation.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team posted the video to X (formerly known as Twitter) with the following caption capturing the moment multiple emergency alerts interrupted the coach’s interview.

“Everyone’s phones went off during Matt LaFleur’s press conference due to an emergency alert 😂”

The alert was not an Amber Alert as some first assumed. It was a local notice from Brown County Emergency Management regarding police activity and road closures in areas like Morrison Road, Glenmore, and Ledgeview. Officials later confirmed it had been mistakenly broadcast beyond the intended area.

The moment became a broader discussion point, reviving ongoing conversations about phone etiquette in press rooms and whether emergency alerts should override user settings. While the Packers continue preparing behind the scenes, LaFleur’s interruption became one of the more unexpected stories of this year's NFL training camp headlines.

The incident also highlighted how quickly small, unscripted moments can dominate NFL discourse in the digital age. With fans and media constantly online, even a few seconds of chaos can reshape narratives during an otherwise quiet stretch of the preseason.

Despite the viral moment, the focus in Green Bay remains on football. The Packers head coach is entering his seventh season with the franchise and is tasked with guiding a young, talented roster that just clinched its 37th playoff appearance in 2024. Though the season ended with a loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Jordan Love’s growth and the team’s late-season surge have sparked legitimate optimism.

The press conference disruption may have been a fleeting, meme-worthy moment, but it also revealed the intense spotlight that follows the Packers into every season—on the field and off it.