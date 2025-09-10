The Green Bay Packers had a dominant Week 1 showing, putting the NFL on notice. Jordan Love and Co. blew out the Detroit Lions in a game that was decided early. Micah Parsons left his mark on his Packers debut, securing a big win. Now, a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders awaits Matt LaFleur and one of the best teams in the league.

Green Bay has just four days to prepare for Washington before welcoming Jayden Daniels and Co. to Lambeau Field. Working on a short week is a unique challenge that every NFL team has to deal with at least once during the regular season. Players have less time to recover and practice before Thursday night. Luckily for the Packers, LaFleur has a plan for the smaller window of time.

LaFleur's team put forth a great effort in its season opener, with little to work on heading into Week 2. That might have a part to play, but Green Bay's head coach is not putting any extra stress on his players heading into Thursday night's game. According to USA Today's Ryan Wood, the veteran head coach is more worried about preparing for the Commanders mentally than physically.

“Packers coach Matt LaFleur says his team had walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday rather than a full practice. Focusing on presenting the information on Commanders while resting his players' bodies,” Wood said.

Packers fans have to wait until Thursday night to see if LaFleur's strategy works. Regardless of how prepared the team is, its talent might carry it to a win anyways. Parsons is full of new energy after putting a tumultuous offseason behind him. His quarterback made the most of his healthy receiving corps and put up stellar numbers against Detroit.

Green Bay's game against Washington will say a lot about each team. However, LaFleur is feeling good about his team and his approach to preparing for Thursday Night Football.