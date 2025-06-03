Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur just revealed an intriguing experiment his team is participating in. The franchise is coming off another encouraging season, which saw it make the playoffs again. LaFleur has now led Green Bay to the postseason in five out of his six years in charge. That being said, last year ended in somewhat disappointing fashion with a Wild Card round loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers now look forward to a 2025 season in which they aim to take that next, championship-level step. And this team is already taking some big swings with certain players. LaFleur recently detailed to Packers Wire editor Zach Kruse what the team is doing with defensive end Lukas Van Ness. Kruse additionally broke down the 23-year-old's background with the franchise and why this bold move should likely pay off.

“Van Ness, a first-round pick from the 2023 draft, got reps inside as a rusher during Tuesday's team periods at OTAs, and coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers could use Van Ness there at specific times during the regular season. ‘I think, situationally, you can do that (play Van Ness inside),' LaFleur said. ‘In known passing situations there's some thought around that. A lot of it is going to be dependent upon everyone else as well. Lukas has shown a lot of growth. I'm excited to see him once we get pads on.'

According to PFF's tracking data, Van Ness played only 20 snaps as an interior player during the 2024 season and just three as a rookie in 2023. But the former Iowa Hawkeye isn't lacking experience inside—Van Ness was used primarily as an interior rusher during his first collegiate season before moving to the edge in 2022.”

A legit interior pass rush can completely blow a game up against any opponent. Van Ness has seven career sacks to his name, but it seems like there is another level to his game. At 6 foot 5, 272 pounds with a 4.58 40-yard dash time, the 2023 No. 13 overall pick could be due for a breakout year in 2025 with a change upfront.

Overall, expectations are suitably high for the Packers, despite a daunting schedule. Matchups against the nine playoff teams from last season are looming, and there will be plenty of potent offenses to boot. This franchise has been building the right way in the post-Aaron Rodgers era for years now. It's time to take that next step.