Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur did not sugarcoat what he saw in his team's latest loss at Lambeau Field. After watching Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens steamroll his defense, LaFleur called the performance “tough to watch,” and gave a blunt assessment following a 41-24 loss that dropped Green Bay to 9-6-1 and locked it into the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs.

“That was a humbling night,” LaFleur said post-game. “Give Baltimore a ton of credit. They came in here and were in complete control the whole game. And, unfortunately, it just wasn’t up to our standard in regards to how we played, how we coached. And that’s what happens.”

Henry was the overwhelming reason why. The veteran running back rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns, powering a Ravens offense that piled up 307 rushing yards, converted 10 third downs, and possessed the ball for nearly 40 minutes. Baltimore scored on seven of its first eight possessions, turning the game into a physical mismatch that Green Bay never fully solved.

The Packers tried to keep things close behind Malik Willis

Green Bay briefly made things interesting in the third quarter. After trailing 27-14 at halftime, the Packers opened the half with a field goal and then forced their only stop of the night. Backup quarterback Malik Willis followed with an 11-yard touchdown run to pull Green Bay within 27-24.

Any momentum disappeared quickly. Henry ripped off runs of nine and 30 yards on the next drive, setting up a touchdown that restored a two-score cushion.

Willis was one of the few bright spots for Green Bay. Starting in place of Jordan Love, who remained in concussion protocol, Willis completed 18 of 21 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown while adding 60 rushing yards and two scores. Willis exited late in the fourth quarter after aggravating a shoulder injury.

“He made play after play after play out there,” LaFleur said of Willis's play against the Ravens. “He was one of the few bright spots on the night in regard to what he was able to do.”

The Packers have now lost three straight games, including back-to-back defeats after clinching a playoff berth. With this latest loss, Green Bay’s margin for error has vanished. It's also left serious questions about whether the Packers can slow anyone down when it matters most.