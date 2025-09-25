On Sunday, Micah Parsons will make his return as the Packers will take on the Cowboys. However, Parsons is likely not getting a warm welcome from his former team. Ultimately, a video tribute will not be made by the Cowboys highlighting his career.

On Wednesday, Parsons spoke his mind about that and ultimately said that it didn't bother him, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“There’s a lot of things I can consider disrespectful throughout this process, but I wouldn’t say the tribute is one of them” he said.

Micah Parsons on the Cowboys not doing a tribute video for him on Sunday night: “There’s a lot of things I can consider disrespectful throughout this process, but I wouldn’t say the tribute is one of them.” pic.twitter.com/HqvxIPUkmX — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 24, 2025

In August, the NFL world was thrown a loop after Micah Parsons was traded to the Packers. Ultimately, Parsons signed a $188 million contract with the Green Bay Packers. This came after a prolonged stalemate with Jerry Jones over a contract extension.

Currently, Parsons has five tackles and is averaging 1.5 tackles over the course of the first three weeks of the season. Also, the Packers are 2-1 to start the season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are 1-2 and are coming off a 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.

With the Cowboys, Parsons made an indelible impact on the franchise. Altogether, he was selected to multiple Pro Bowls and recorded 50 sacks in his first four years. In 2021, he was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Micah Parsons isn't getting the Wayne Gretzky treatment .

By the time Sunday arrives, Parsons won't get the red carpet rolled out for him in Dallas—a stark contrast from how Wayne Gretzky was treated in 1988. In August 1988, Gretzky was traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings.

It was a landmark moment in hockey history that helped expand the game's reach. However, it devastated the citizens of Edmonton and Canada as a whole, considering the greatness of “The Great One”. However, Gretzky made his return to Edmonton during the start of the season as a member of the Kings. In the process, he surpassed Gordie Howe to become the leading scorer in NHL history.

An achievement that drove roars of applause from the fans of his former team. Meanwhile, Parsons may get some applause, but chances are if sacks Dak Presscot, a chorus of boos will rain down.