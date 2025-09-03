With just days left before the start of the 2025 season, Micah Parsons decided to deliver a clear message: football comes above everything else. Shortly after being traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers, the All-Pro pass rusher signed a four-year, $188 million contract and immediately set the tone for his approach in Green Bay.

Parsons explained that the move gave him a chance to reset his life and dedicate himself entirely to the game.

“Just focus on ball,” Parsons said. “I'm going to take a break from everything. I'm just so ready to focus on this thing, what it's really all about. And that's football, right here, what we love. I think here is all about ball; they pour everything into football. This is probably what I needed in my life. I told my family, they said, ‘Are you happy?' I said I couldn't be happier. I feel it. You ever have that feeling like, ‘I think I made the right decision' That's exactly how I feel,” he added, according to Packers Wire.

The 25-year-old admitted that Green Bay’s quieter lifestyle appealed to him after four seasons in Dallas. Known for his relentless competitiveness, Parsons described the city as the perfect place to cut out distractions and take what he called the “next step” in his career.

That competitive streak is something he proudly embraces.

“I have no off switch. I only know go. I'm a competitor,” he said. “Bro, I'll bring a Connect 4 board in here and whoop everybody and dare them to do something.”

His relentless mentality has backed up a historic start to his NFL career. In four seasons with the Cowboys, Parsons became one of only two players in league history — alongside Hall of Famer Reggie White — to record at least 12 sacks in each of his first four years. He now looks to bring that same level of production to a Packers defense eager to build its identity around him.

For Green Bay, Parsons’ arrival represents more than just elite production. It adds a player fully committed to a singular mindset. His message of being “all about ball” resonates with teammates and underscores exactly the type of presence the Packers are bringing into the 2025 season.