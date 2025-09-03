The Green Bay Packers already had very high expectations coming into this season, but the hype went through the roof just before the season when they pulled off a stunning trade to acquire star pass rusher Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys. After that move, Green Bay went from an intriguing NFC playoff team to a true Super Bowl contender.

Parsons is still dealing with a back injury that he may need an injection to play with in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, but the Packers sorted out his contract situation with a four-year, $188 million contract extension when making the trade. As a result, he should be ready to go on Sunday when the season gets underway.

Of course, the addition of arguably the best pass rusher in the league has given Green Bay a different feel about it coming into the season. On Tuesday, Parsons exemplified that identity with a quote that will strike fear in his opponents, via Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire.

“I have no off switch. I only know go. I'm a competitor,” Parsons said. “Bro, I'll bring a Connect 4 board in here and whoop everybody and dare them to do something.

“How you do anything is how you do everything.”

Parsons showcases that mentality every time he takes the field and has been one of the most productive players in football during his four years with the Cowboys. He is one of two players in NFL history, along with Reggie White, to record 12 or more sacks in each of his first four seasons and will look to bring a similar level of production to Green Bay this fall.

Parsons struggled with an ankle injury last season, but he was on an absolute tear after returning to the lineup as he tried to lead the Cowboys to the playoffs. During that stretch at the end of the season, he was easily the best defensive player in football and showed what he is capable of at his best. However, the Cowboys' offensive injuries were too much to overcome and Dallas missed the postseason.

Parsons will be hoping that isn't the case with the Packers in 2025, but it won't be easy in a stacked NFC North division.