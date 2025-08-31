The buzz around the Green Bay Packers keeps growing. After the blockbuster trade that brought Micah Parsons from Dallas, the All-Pro pass rusher immediately made history by choosing to wear the No. 1 jersey, becoming the first to do so since Curly Lambeau in 1929.

On his podcast, The Richard Sherman Podcast, former NFL star Richard Sherman couldn't hide his excitement about what Parsons means for the Green Bay Packers.

“You're talking about a defense that was already top five in the league, and then you add Micah Parsons; that's a move that takes you over the top,” Sherman said.

He added that Green Bay fans should be ”jumping for joy” because a great defense just got even better. Sherman even projected that, with Parsons and a balanced offense led by Josh Jacobs, the Packers could be a 13-win team in 2025.

Parsons, 26, arrives as one of the NFL's most dominant edge rushers. A two-time All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler, he recorded double-digit sacks in each of his seasons with Dallas and was widely regarded as the centerpiece of their defense. His disruptive presence now gives Green Bay a lethal weapon to pair with an already stacked defensive front.

The impact of the trade isn't limited to the Packers. Sherman pointed out that the move could divide Cowboys Nation, as Dallas lost not only its best defensive player but also one of the league's biggest stars. Meanwhile, Green Bay fans are relishing the fact that their defense just went from good to elite.

Parsons himself admitted the move came with mixed emotions. He revealed during his introductory press conference that his only wish was not to have to leave Dallas to secure the contract he wanted.

”I wish things didn't have to be like this,” Parsons said. ”But I'm happy for this opportunity. I'm happy to be in Green Bay, and I'm ready to win some games.”

With Parsons in the fold, expectations in Green Bay are soaring. The Packers already had playoff aspirations, but now they look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders, with their newest star ready to make an immediate impact on both the field and the locker room.