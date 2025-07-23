The Green Bay Packers have always been known to have their classic green, yellow, and white uniforms, but word on the street is that they have some alternates coming soon. The Packers' social media hinted at the team getting some new alternate uniforms, but of course, the colors weren't shown or what they may look like.

Leave it up to Dick's Sporting Goods to possibly show what the jerseys look like, because on their website was a blue jersey with gold numbers and three stripes on the sleeve. The Packers must have caught wind of the website leaking their website, and Dick's ended up taking the product down.

If those are the jerseys, then Packers fans may be excited, because they don't look bad. They've had alternate jerseys before, but it's been some time since they've worn any. NFL fans love when their favorite teams wear alternates, and they're usually throwbacks.

Time will tell if those were the alternates that the Packers will be wearing, as they'll be announcing what they look like on July 24.

Where do the Packers stack up in the NFC?

The Packers had a solid season last year despite some injuries to their key players. Jordan Love missed some time earlier in the year, but the team was still able to stay afloat, and it was with the help of Josh Jacobs and the run game. This season, the offense will be looking to get back to consistency, but it all hangs on Love and how he plays. Last season, there were times when his turnovers would cost the Packers games, and he will have to limit those plays this year.

Eyes will also be on the defense and how they perform. Jaire Alexander was released from the team this offseason, and they will need other cornerbacks to step up and replicate his production. The Packers were able to make the playoffs last season but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

This season, the Packers should still be one of the better teams in the NFC, but they will be in a tough NFC North division once again. The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will probably still be good, and the Chicago Bears are looking to have more success this season after the moves they've made over the past few months.

In the end, if the Packers can keep building like they have the past two seasons, things should be looking up for them.