The Green Bay Packers put together an efficient offensive performance in the first half Thursday. But Malik Heath emerged as the talk of the Thursday Night Football showdown versus the Washington Commanders. Off an unreal catch executed during the first half.

Jordan Love lobbed it deep to his wide receiver. Heath worked the sidelines, turned toward the ball, stretched his arms over his head and pulled down this miraculous grab:

WHAT A CATCH BY PACKERS’ MALIK HEATH 👀🤯pic.twitter.com/gnaBaZXwi1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Officials reviewed the play to make sure it was a reception. Heath and the Packers indeed got rewarded with the catch.

The veteran wide receiver used tremendous body control especially in keeping his feet inbounds to pull the grab off. And he emerged as the talk of Packers social media.

Packers' Malik Heath sparks notable reactions for catch vs. Commanders

Heath landed in Green Bay as an undrafted free agent. The Packers became so impressed they kept Heath on the 53-man roster on Aug. 2023.

Now he sparked multiple reactions for his high-concentration sideline reception.

Article Continues Below

“What a grab,” the NFL Australia X account posted online.

Bleacher Report Gridiron dropped two still photos highlighting how crucial the catch became.

MALIK HEATH WHAT A GRAB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ty2uVe9Ybd — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 12, 2025

Next Gen Stats revealed these analytics: Love's pass faced a completion probability of 7.9% — making it the third most improbable completion in the league since 2018. Heath even had a 1.5-yard separation between he and the coverage cornerback on that play.

Fans chimed in too — including one saying how it's time to “put some respect on Malik Heath.”

Heath got in on four plays through two drives for Green Bay. He got his Packers to take a 14-3 lead over Washington at halftime. Heath became one of five wide receivers to catch a pass from Love. Except he produced the longest reception of the night with that 37-yarder.

The former Ole Miss WR entered the season with 25 career catches for 222 yards and scored three touchdowns.