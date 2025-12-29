The Green Bay Packers left Week 17 with more questions than answers. Head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t sugarcoat why. After watching Derrick Henry bulldoze his defense for a Lambeau Field–record night, LaFleur described Green Bay’s run defense as “baffling.” That was a blunt assessment following a 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Reviewing the tape, LaFleur pointed to repeated misalignments and missed assignments. He noted that basic concepts the team had practiced all season unraveled against one of the league’s most punishing runners.

Those breakdowns proved fatal. Henry gashed Green Bay for 216 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He powered a Ravens ground attack that piled up 307 yards on 53 carries. For LaFleur, the frustration wasn’t just Henry’s dominance. It was how preventable many of the explosive runs appeared. Gap discipline vanished, second-level fits were late, and the Packers repeatedly put themselves in losing leverage against a back who thrives on punishing hesitation.

The Week 17 loss locked Green Bay into the NFC’s No. 7 seed. It also extended a late-season skid that has exposed defensive vulnerabilities at the worst possible time. Even an outstanding performance from backup QB Malik Willis wasn’t enough to offset the defensive collapse. Willis tallied 348 total yards and three touchdowns filling in under center.

Of course, Henry’s eruption was the latest highlight in a strong 2025 campaign. He has already amassed 1,469 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He is currently second in the league in rushing scores and has added yet another 200-yard performance to a resume that continues to redefine power running in the modern NFL. This also helped Henry move into the top 10 on the NFL's career rushing list.