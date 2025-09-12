Going to a game at the home of the Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field, is a must for any NFL fan, according to Philadelphia Eagles legend Nick Foles.

The Super Bowl 52 MVP took to X, formerly Twitter, to give a glowing review of the stadium. It sounds like he was there for the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Packers and Washington Commanders.

“If you are an NFL fan and have never been to a night game at Lambeau Field, I highly recommend it,” Foles said as he praised the stadium.

Some fans pushed back against his comment. One fan commented, “Can't. Too expensive. Would be nice[,] though.”

He followed that up with other posts praising Packers quarterback Jordan Love. “Jordan Love is in great command early in this game,” Foles praised. “In his last 9 regular season games he has not thrown an INT. Truly amazing.”

However, Eagles fans flooded his comments. Foles had to course correct his past post. “As many of you have reminded me, Jordan Love did throw three interceptions in the playoffs against the Eagles last year,” Foles backtracked. “The Eagles just crushed everyone in the playoffs last year. Fly Eagles Fly!”

Foles was commenting on the game between the Commanders and Packers. While the Commanders were coming off a dominant 21-6 win against the New York Giants in Week 1, they lost to the Packers. The Packers improved to 2-0 with the win.

Love threw 292 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he rushed for 12 yards. Running back Josh Jacobs had 84 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown on the ground.

Commanders second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels struggled. He only averaged 4.8 yards per attempt, and he was sacked four times.

The Commanders will have a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. The Packers, meanwhile, will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

Foles is a legend in Philadelphia. He led them to their first Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52. He won Super Bowl MVP for his efforts.

It was an exciting game. The Eagles won 41-33, and Foles threw 373 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Tom Brady also had a monster game, passing for 505 yards and three touchdowns.