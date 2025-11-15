UCLA football still must decide who should lead the Bruins in 2026. The Indiana loss halted the momentum Tim Skipper was creating. But a former Bruins head coach revealed a new frontrunner for the job.

Rick Neuheisel sparked some new CFB rumors Saturday afternoon. The past UCLA head coach turned CBS Sports analyst dropped a new name in the Bruins' continuous search.

“I'm hearing Bob Chesney from James Madison at UCLA,” Neuheisel said. “He's got to make a decision.”

Chesney is rising in popularity amid James Madison's surge. The Dukes rose in popularity involving Curt Cignetti. The former JMU head coach has turned Indiana into the nation's No. 2 ranked team — helping fuel Chesney's own chances in appealing to high-profile openings like UCLA.

UCLA still at dilemma with Tim Skipper & rumored frontrunner?

Despite his firing from UCLA in 2011, Neuheisel remains very connected to Westwood via his son Jerry. The same Jerry Neuheisel who grew in popularity after taking over the offensive coordinator duties.

Skipper won over UCLA fans by leading a three-game winning streak — including stunning previous top 10 ranked Penn State to start the streak. “Skip,” however, has since lost two in a row with the Bruins. He's also rolling without Nico Iamaleava against Ohio State due to a concussion.

Neuheisel stirred the UCLA head coaching search pot by dropping Chesney's name. But the JMU leader could still field other offers, as Neuheisel mentioned.

Penn State is one more major Big Ten opening, featuring one fan push there. LSU and Florida are two more coveted jobs out in the Southeastern Conference that may attract Chesney. Furthermore, the 48-year-old head coach has never coached on the West Coast before nor has operated in a power conference setting compared to Cignetti.

He'll be under more pressure to prove he can adjust to the speed and power of the P4 realm if he heads to Westwood or elsewhere. But Neuheisel revealed the interest level UCLA and Chesney has for one another — sparking new intrigue near Los Angeles.