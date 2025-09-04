The Green Bay Packers pulled off a stunning trade, landing Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys just ahead of the regular season opener. The Packers quickly signed Parsons to a $188 million extension after the deal. On Thursday, Green Bay secured another important asset, with a bit less fanfare.

The Packers re-signed punter Daniel Whelan to a contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The details of the new deal were not immediately available. However, Green Bay inked kicker Brandon McManus to a three-year deal earlier this offseason. So, the team may have decided to keep their specialists together through 2027.

Schefter points out that Whelan “has registered two of the top three single-season averages for punting in franchise history.” His 46.2-yard average in 2023 was second all-time for the Packers and last year’s 46.1-yard average placed third.

Packers happy with third-year punter Daniel Whelan

While those punt averages only ranked 24th and 27th in the league respectively, Whelan has been a steady hand at an important position for the Packers. And at just 26 years old, there could still be room for growth.

Green Bay originally signed Whelan in 2023 following a brief stint in the XFL with the DC Defenders. He won the starting punter job and the Packers cut Pat O’Donnell during training camp to make room for Whelan.

While the team has made high-profile moves this offseason, drafting wideout Matthew Golden in the first round and trading for Parsons, re-signing Whelan was a priority heading into 2025.

McManus tried his hand at punting during training camp. While the veteran kicker was just trying his hand at punting for fun, it was clear Whelan’s job was safe. McManus proved an excellent find for Green Bay, hitting 95.2 of his field goals after signing with the team last season.

The Packers’ Super Bowl odds have skyrocketed after the addition of the All-Pro pass rusher. The team is expected to make a deep postseason run this year. And Green Bay has secured its quarterback, top defender and specialists as the championship window opens.