The shock continues in the aftermath of the Green Bay Packers' trade for Micah Parsons. And the Packers got the best grade possible for the deal. Of course, the Packers’ Super Bowl odds skyrocketed after the trade, according to a post on X Raheem Palmer.

“Packers Division odds move from +220 to +170, making them favorites to win over the Detroit Lions (+190). The win total moves from 9.5 to 10.5. Super Bowl odds drop from +2000 to +1300. NFC Odds move to +600 behind the Eagles (+380). Jordan Love's MVP odds drop from +2000 to +1600”

Packers make huge move with LB Micah Parsons

Green Bay got the higher end of the deal, according to ESPN.

“Prior to Thursday's deal, the Packers were heading into the season as a fringe Super Bowl contender — ESPN's Football Power Index gave them a 3% chance to win it — but with easily visible upside,” Seth Walder wrote.

“Let's start with the fun side of this deal, Green Bay. Parsons has had between 12 and 14.5 sacks in each of his four NFL seasons, but those numbers don't fully explain his impact. On a down-to-down basis, he wreaks absolute havoc. Last season was the first time in his career that he didn't lead the league in pass rush win rate — he finished second.”

From the Cowboys’ side, they should still be able to get to the quarterback.

“Veteran Dante Fowler Jr. is fresh off a 10.5-sack season with Washington,” Walder wrote. “And he's surrounded by upside players. Second-rounder Donovan Ezeiruaku has been a standout in training camp, per ESPN's Todd Archer. Former backup Sam Williams flashed real potential in 2022 and 2023, when he combined for a well-above-average 22% pass rush win rate, before missing last season with a torn ACL. And Dallas is still high on Marshawn Kneeland, last year's second-round pick.”

But the main picture is that the Packers became the team to beat in the NFC. If they get the same kind of offensive play as they’ve had in the last two years, this trade should be enough to put them over the top. At the very least, they stand a strong chance of being the NFC’s top seed.

