Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, few players have seen their stock fall as noticeably as Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Once considered a sure-fire top-10 pick, with the potential to go as high as four to the New England Patriots at four, McMillan might not even be the first wide receiver off the board excluding Travis Hunter, with Matthew Golden going higher in an increasingly high number of mock drafts.

And yet, while McMillan would certainly like to go as high as possible for the prestige and the richer paycheck that comes along with it, he sees the value of finding the right fit on draft day as well, as a team using his unique talents correctly could be the difference between a good and a great NFL career.

Discussing the process in Green Bay ahead of Thursday's big event, McMillan noted how much he's enjoyed his time in Wisconsin and how he would love to call the state his NFL home this fall.

“They've shown me nothing but love. They've been showing me nothing but love throughout this whole draft process,” McMillan declared. “So if I'm fortunate enough to come over here, I know that being in the facility and being in an environment that appreciates me for who I am and my abilities on the field, I'll be super blessed to be out here for sure.”

Continuing his conversation with reporters, the 6-foot-5 redzone threat noted how much he enjoys the Packers' offense, telling The Athletic's Packers reporter Matt Schneidman that while he feels like he could fit in any NFL offense the Packers are on he specifically enjoys.

Now, after falling to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs, the Packers have the 23rd overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. While McMillan is currently the 11th-ranked prospect on the NFL Mock Draft Database Consensus Board, he's seemingly been falling over the past few weeks, with some suggesting he could go in the 20s if other positions have massive runs.

Would McMillan fill the Packers' biggest need? Yes, while the team has a number of interesting pass catchers, none of them are traditional WR1s in the same way as McMillan. While the chances of McMillan falling to 23 are slim, if he slips below the Dallas Cowboys, who knows, maybe the Packers will change with tradition and trade up for their guy, as it would seemingly set Jordan Love up for long-term success.