After Josh Jacobs openly called out the Green Bay Packers‘ receiving corps, general manager Brian Gutekunst is well aware of the team's need to address the position. Before addressing any external options, Gutekunst provided offseason injury updates to the current top three receivers: Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Watson, 25, has the most concerning injury of the three. The oft-injured wideout suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the Packers' final regular season game. Gutekunst acknowledged the injury's severity, hinting that it will likely be a longer road to recovery when speaking to the media at the NFL Combine.

“[Christian Watson is] a freak in many ways, as far as that goes,” Gutekunst said. “Doing well. He's got a lot in front of him, but I expect him to attack it like he does everything else… He's been through this before, so he knows what to expect.”

Gutekunst also expressed concern for Doubs, who ended the year with a concussion. He noted the troubled third-year wideout suffered multiple head injuries in 2024 but does not expect any long-term issues.

“Any time a guy has multiple concussions back-to-back, there's some concern there. Not necessarily [Doubs'] long-term abilities or anything, just for him. I would expect him to bounce back and be at his best.”

As for Reed, Gutekunst was much more optimistic. The Packers general manager said Reed might be “limited” over the summer with his torn labrum but should be back to full strength in the fall.

“He may be a little limited through some of the offseason stuff but he should be okay by the time we get to training camp.”

Reed told reporters he suffered the shoulder issue in the Packers' first-round playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Packers receivers' struggle in 2024

Even with all three receivers returning, the Packers have a clear pass-catching need in the 2025 offseason. Throughout Jordan Love's up-and-down campaign, neither one of Christian Watson, Jayden Reed nor Romeo Doubs could emerge as a bonafide No. 1 option.

At various points in the season, all three were considered to be Love's top weapon. Reed, who is generally viewed as the most dynamic of the three, opened the year with a bang, posting 138 yards in Week 1. However, he proved to be more of a boom-or-bust option than a true talent. Reed had just three 100-yard games and eight outings with fewer than 30 receiving yards on the year.

Doubs was inarguably the most disappointing of the three. The former fourth-round pick failed to produce on the field while causing drama in the locker room, leading to a brief team-issued suspension.

Through the struggles, Reed ended up leading the team with just 857 receiving yards. Tight end Tucker Kraft led Green Bay with seven receiving touchdowns and was second with 707 yards. As a result of the inconsistencies, head coach Matt LaFleur turned the offense into a run-heavy scheme revolving around Jacobs down the stretch.