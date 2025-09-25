The Green Bay Packers suffered a dreadful loss in Week 3. Green Bay lost to Cleveland after surrendering 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Now Green Bay's offensive players are, understandably, frustrated after letting that game slip away.

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is not happy about Green Bay's offense not keeping up with the defense.

“You know we did great in Week 1 and Week 2, coming out trying to put points on the board. We've just got to stick to that,” Kraft said on Thursday, per Packers reporter Ryan Wood. “It doesn't matter home or away, we're going to come out and try to put points on the board. That is just the demand of our offense. The defense needs us to play like that so we can be complementary to them.”

Kraft added that the Packers have the best defense in the NFL. Green Bay's offense is feeling the pressure to capitalize on that opportunity.

“We have the best defense in the NFL,” Kraft concluded. “So we just have to help them out. We're beating ourselves up, we're getting behind the sticks [with] pre-snap penalties. We're fed up with our own mistakes.”

The Packers need to figure out their offense quickly if they want to beat the Cowboys in Week 4.

What exactly is wrong with Packers offense in 2025?

Green Bay has not found their stride on offense through three weeks. But what exactly is going wrong?

Unfortunately, both the running and passing game have been slow out of the gates. Jordan Love is only averaging 221 passing yards per game. Those are solid numbers, but not good enough to keep up with the NFL's most high-powered offenses.

Kraft is Green Bay's leading receiver with 11 receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Remove his one big reception for 57 yards and it would look even worse.

Meanwhile, the running game is stuck in the mud. Josh Jacobs has 58 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns, good for only 3.1 yards per carry.

Perhaps Green Bay's biggest issue is the lack of a deep passing game. The Packers hoped the addition of Matthew Golden would help in that area, but nothing has materialized yet. Golden has just six receptions for 68 yards through three games.

The Packers need to make the most of their elite defense as soon as possible. Otherwise they could be left behind in the NFC once again.

Packers at Cowboys kicks off at 8:20PM ET on Sunday.