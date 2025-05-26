The Green Bay Packers have a significant decision to make this offseason. In 2022, the franchise signed star cornerback Jaire Alexander to a four-year, $84 million deal that looked like a great move at the time. Alexander was a two-time All-Pro and looked to have a bright future in the league. While the 28-year-old still might have his best years ahead of him, it's been a struggle over the past two seasons. Alexander has only played in 14 games during that stretch, and now he might be at a crossroads in Green Bay.

The Packers can save over $17 million on the 2025 cap if they release or trade Alexander after June 1st. Therefore, there is widespread speculation that the franchise will be looking to add to its secondary this offseason and move on from two-time Pro Bowler. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton ultimately believes the franchise should sign free-agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. The 25-year-old is coming off an injury-riddled 2024, but has primarily been healthy through his career. Moton gives the following justification for why Samuel Jr. would be a wise addition for the Packers.

“Whether the Packers retain Jaire Alexander or not, they need a potential starter at cornerback. If they trade Alexander, the move would create a clear need in the secondary, though he's missed 10 games in back-to-back campaigns. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Samuel underwent neck surgery in April, but he plans to play this year and will remain in contact with several teams following a check-up in July. The Packers can hold Alexander until they get clarity on Samuel's medicals in the summer. If doctors clear Samuel to play, Green Bay should sign him and trade Alexander.”

The Packers are trying to take the next step in the NFC hierarchy

Green Bay is in a healthy position after making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. At just 26 years old, Jordan Love is locked in as the franchise quarterback, and this is still one of the younger rosters in the NFL as a whole. And now this group is experienced and looking to take that good-to-great jump. However, the secondary is a concern after a season in which they were middle-tier as a unit. Especially if the Packers do not retain Alexander, there needs to be some additions to this group, or else it will be tough to compete in a crowded NFC North.

The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are coming off phenomenal 2024 regular seasons, and the Chicago Bears have had a very encouraging offseason themselves. It's not going to be easy for the Packers to pull away in the division, but this team should still be considered a contender in the NFC Conference. Whether Jaire Alexander or Asante Samuel Jr. will be a part of that future remains to be seen.