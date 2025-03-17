The Green Bay Packers have had cornerback Jaire Alexander on the trade block since early in the offseason, and this remains the case after the signing of cornerback Nate Hobbs in free agency, according to Rob Demorvsky of ESPN.

“While Alexander remains on the roster, the Packers are still trying to trade him, according to team sources and a source close to the player,” Demovsky reports. “They could wait indefinitely but most likely would prefer to get something done before next month's draft. One source said the team has not approached Alexander about taking a pay cut and that even if it did, he would not be willing to do so. Without a trading partner, the Packers would likely release him, but there is no urgency to do so because he has no guaranteed money left on his deal until the start of the regular season, when he's due $17.5 million.”

Alexander is a very good corner when he is able to play, but the problem is that he has not been able to stay on the field in the last two seasons. He played in seven games in each of the last two seasons, and the Packers are hoping that Hobbs can step into that role and stay healthy.

By waiting until after free agency has started, some teams in need of cornerback help are now likely not engaging in trade talks for Alexander. The New England Patriots, New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts are teams who spent on top cornerbacks in free agency that the Packers conceivably could have made deals with.

It will be worth monitoring the Packers' situation with Alexander to see if and when they might release him. For now, they are still trying to figure out a way to send him to a team that needs him.