Whether it’s finding the right guy in a trade, or upgrading the roster through free agency, the Houston Texans have work to do. And there is one free agent who can help fill the Texans’ biggest offseason need.

Coming off a 10-7 season and a second straight playoff berth, the Texans have their sights set on a big season in 2025. In order to take the next step, the Texans have to set things in motion for quarterback C.J. Stroud to excel. And that means they must upgrade the offense in some manner. Therefore, they need offensive line help.

Unfortunately, the Texans don’t have a lot of cap space. Their total of $4.65 million ranks No. 25 in the NFL. However, the Texans must make a play for a quality offensive lineman because Stroud got taken to the carpet 52 times in 2024.

Texans should pursue Falcons’ C Drew Dalman

The Texans’ interior offensive line didn’t get the job done this season. They must improve and Dalman is a good starting point.

Here is what Pro Football Focus had to say about Dalman.

“There aren’t many long-term answers in free agency at center, which will make Dalman the primary beneficiary if he reaches the open market,” PFF wrote. “Any team that deploys an outside-zone rushing scheme will be all over the former fourth-round pick. Dalman has room to grow as a pass protector but is one of the best run-blocking centers in the NFL and will advance the continued growth of the interior offensive line market after Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey finally reset the center market.”

Dalman’s overall grade of 78.8 ranked him No. 4 at the center position. His pass-blocking grade of 66.6 could be better, but it’s a starting center number. Dalman’s 79.8 run-blocking grade (79.8) stood out as the NFL’s fifth best.

Aaron Schatz said Dalman will land with the Texans, according to espn.com.

“The Houston interior offensive line completely imploded in 2024,” Dalman wrote. “And incumbent starting center Juice Scruggs was near the bottom of the league with an 89.8% pass block win rate. Dalman would stabilize the middle of that line and will turn 27 next season.

“He started only nine games this past season because of an ankle injury but had a 95.1% pass block win rate when healthy. In 2023, his 94.0% PBWR ranked 10th among qualified centers. Dalman also fits a Houston running game that uses a lot of outside zone; no offense ran more outside zone than Atlanta this past season.”

Drew Dalman could be a nice fit

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said he wants to prioritize getting better in the trenches, according to houstonchronicle.com.

“Getting better protection for C.J. is definitely a main point of emphasis for us,” Ryans said. “We know when C.J. is protected (and) he has a clean pocket, he’s a pretty good quarterback. So that is a point of emphasis for us, of making sure he is protected better.”

And Ryans said he knows what it will take to get better for the Texans.

“We want to add as many great players to our team as possible,” Ryans said. “And that’s what will allow us to be a really good team. Never lose sight of that. It’s not so much always about the coaches and our input and what we do. You’ve got to have some dudes. You’ve got to have playmakers who go make plays, put you in position to be successful. Players are the guys who win games.”

It's all about pass protection for the Texans

Dalman is the type of player who can provide a good pocket for Stroud. Ryans said Stroud is excellent when he’s clean in the pocket.

“I constantly show guys clips in our meeting after a game of plays when we protect well and we have a good pocket, I’ll show guys explosives, show outstanding throws that C.J. is able to make in the middle of the field, along the sideline,” Ryans said. “He’s capable of making any throw on the football field, but it’s just a matter of protecting him and giving him that comfort when he’s in the pocket. When we do that, we can move the ball, we can make plays.

“(When) I look at offensive linemen, first and foremost, I’m looking at pass protection, how good is a guy in pass protection. For me, speaking offensive linemen, I want to see that grit. I want to see that toughness, that nastiness of how guys are finishing their blocks, what type of leaders these guys are, how passionate they are about football. That’s very important to me when it comes to the offensive linemen.”

The Texans are close, and Dalman is a guy who could help them get where they want to be.