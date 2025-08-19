The Houston Texans have made a signing after their trade involving John Metchie, bringing in the services of wide receiver Juwann Winfree.

Houston decided to sign Winfree on Monday, per Mike McCartney. This comes after they traded Metchie and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for tight end Harrison Bryant and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick.

Winfree joins the Texans after two years with the Indianapolis Colts. He appeared in eight games in 2023 with one start, recording no statistics in his reps. He was unavailable in 2024 as Indianapolis placed him on injured reserve, as injuries sidelined him for all of last season. Throughout the 23 games he played in since he entered the NFL in 2019, he made nine receptions for 75 yards.

What's next for Texans after signing Juwann Winfree

Adding Juwann Winfree gives the Texans depth at the receiver room. While he doesn't have the same experience as John Metchie, it does give Houston the ability to manage the receiving depth chart in better fashion while addressing other needs.

Houston possesses plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball. With quarterback CJ Strous leading the way, he has Joe Mixon as his star teammate in the running back unit. Nico Collins continues to shine as one of the best receivers in the league while Tank Dell and Christian Kirk assist him in the group.

The Texans are coming off a solid campaign in 2024. They finished with a 10-7 record as they won the best record in the AFC South Division. They blew out the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 in the Wild Card Round. However, they saw their playoff run end after losing 23-14 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

Houston will conclude its preseason slate on the road, facing the Detroit Lions on Aug. 23 at 12 p.m. ET. After that, they will gear up for the regular-season opener on the road. They take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 7 at 3:25 p.m. ET.