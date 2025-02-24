The Houston Texans built themselves into the class of the AFC South. General manager Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans have put together aggressive offseason plans to turn the franchise into a playoff contender. Opposing teams could be bracing for some aggressive 2025 NFL Draft moves on Houston's end.

What we did was channel Caserio and fire up the PFN mock draft simulation. The results became different compared to the previous mock draft for the Texans via PFF's simulation. That mock handed Caserio and Houston running back help at No. 25 overall, then defensive line help from there.

However, one previous mock pick jumped on Houston's draft board for this one. Caserio also listened to some trade inquiries. Time to find out who arrives to “H-Town” for this mock simulation.

Round 1, Pick 25 for Texans — Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Oregon

The powerful 6-foot-5, 310-pound Harmon somehow dropped all the way near the 60th selection in the last mock. This one has Harmon leaping all the way to No. 25 and sneaking inside the first round.

Turn on the tape and you'll find out why Harmon is more first round talent than day two of the draft fall. Harmon brings a deadly mix of size, strength, and versatility to the trenches. He causes traffic jams for open lanes in the trenches like he's a human semitruck.

Harmon needs to trust his feet along with his power. But he's got the potential to become a DeForest Buckner or Arik Armstead for Ryans, who coached both powerful versatile defenders.

Round 2, Pick 58 — Edge Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

More trench help is on the way. And this move benefits fast rising star Will Anderson Jr.

The South Carolina star lacks the twitchiness of the past Southeastern Conference star Anderson. But Kennard delivered his own immense production playing SEC football. He's even equipped with a quick lateral slide that can penetrate the B-gap (between guard and center).

Kennard tends to trust his snap explosion over shedding blocks. He must improve using his hands. But Kennard can be used the same way Ryans utilized another pass rusher of his stature in Arden Key.

Round 3, Pick 89 — Guard Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Quarterback CJ Stroud gets much needed trench help. Especially after Caserio bolstered the opposite trenches off his first two selections.

Ratledge, though, has the potential to win over the ground attack. He's a mauler after the snap. Ratledge is equipped with big hands that can control defenders.

He came out of his snaps too high, so he'll need to correct his pad level moving forward. Ratledge must trust his technique over power. But he's capable of setting a nasty tone for Houston's offensive line.

Looking back, Caserio and Ryans decide against taking a wide receiver through Houston's first three picks. They also pass on running back options at No. 25 unlike the last mock. Caserio and Ryans clearly go all in on solidifying the trenches.

Harmon and Anderson together will create bruised arms and nightmares for opposing offensive linemen. Kennard is capable of wrecking havoc as a situational rusher to start. And Ratledge can plow the road. We'll hand the Texans a “B+” grade here.