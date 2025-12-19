The Houston Texans will look to notch their seventh straight win when they host the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium on Sunday. It will be a battle between teams on opposite ends of the spectrum, as the Raiders have lost eight consecutive games.

It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2022. The Texans were defeated by the Raiders, 38-20, at Allegiant Stadium.

The Texans, whose offense keeps gaining momentum, will seek revenge against the Raiders in Week 16, but they might have to do it without cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who's still nursing an oblique injury.

Stingley didn't participate in their practice on Thursday, along with running back Woody Marks, based on the injury report shared by Raiders columnist Paul Gutierrez on X.

#Raiders DE Maxx Crosby (knee) returned to practice Thursday and was LIMITED…

The 24-year-old Stingley also sat out their practice on Wednesday. He suffered the oblique injury in their win over the Arizona Cardinals, 40-20, at home on Sunday.

The one-time Pro Bowler has logged 23 solo tackles and three interceptions this season.

The good news for Houston is that running back Nick Chubb could suit up against Las Vegas, as he has returned to practice after missing the game versus Arizona with a rib injury.

The Texans' winning streak, their longest since stringing nine in a row in 2018, has them in a favorable position in the AFC with just a few games left before the playoffs.

Fans could only hope that Stingley recovers soon enough to make him available against the Raiders, who have only two victories in another nightmarish season.