Against all odds, the Houston Texans are in the postseason. After their awful start to the season, many wrote off Houston as another team vying for a top draft pick. However, thanks to their stifling defense and some signs of life on offense, Houston has managed to clinch a postseason spot.

The Texans have a chance of fighting for a home game in Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts. A win for Houston, as well as a loss by the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Tennessee Titans, gives the Texans the division and at least one home game in the playoffs. While that would be nice, Houston isn't pulling out all the stops to get the win.

Jane Slater reported that the Texans are opting to sit wide receiver Nico Collins against the Colts. While there's obviously concern that the star might have suffered an injury, Slater says that the primary reason for the benching is for rest and nothing more.

“Veteran wide receiver Nico Collins won’t play in this one today,” Slater wrote. “A team source tells me the Texans want to rest their veteran wide receiver ahead of the playoffs.”

Slater goes on to name two Texans wide receivers who are in line for a big game following this news.

“Expect a lot of action for their two rookies,” Slater wrote on X. “Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Last week, each scored on the first two opening drives. A 75 and 43 yard TD for each. They will face a Colts defense without Sauce Gardner and a passing defense allowing 250 yds in the air.”

It's a surprising move, for sure. The Texans are still fighting for seeding even if the Jaguars win and get the division. The fifth and sixth seed may be the difference between facing the AFC North's representative and one of the top three teams in the AFC, including the Jaguars themselves. Sitting their best wide receiver who has 1,117 yards and six touchdowns is a bold move.

That being said, the Texans are facing a Colts team that, as Slater mentioned, is without top cornerback Sauce Gardner. Indianapolis is also starting rookie signal-caller Riley Leonard: the best scenario for an opportunistic defense like the Texans.