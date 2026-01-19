It was a tough finish for Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud. And now the team must begin roster building for 2026. Part of that process will be the NFL Draft, and here are the Texans’ top three targets after the playoff defeat to the Patriots.

A miserable turnover-fest sent the Texans packing in a 28-16 loss to the Patriots. Stroud turned in an awful performance with four first-half interceptions.

But the Texans must ride forward with Stroud, who has helped them make the playoffs in all three of his NFL seasons. And DeMeco Ryans’ Texans have won a playoff game each year.

However, other needs include running back, center, guard, and interior defense.

Texans must improve the offensive line

That makes their first-round pick a no-brainer in terms of position. The Texans must grab the best-available offensive lineman. It’s best if the player is a center or guard, but even a stout tackle would help. Then they could move pieces around.

One player that should be available is Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa. Pro Football Focus tagged him as the most-often selected in its draft simulator.

“Mauigoa is a strong and sturdy offensive tackle prospect with a lot to like,” Gordon McGuinness wrote. “He doesn't shy away from taking the fight to pass-rushers and dictating contact to throw them off their timing. (And) he keeps his weight on his inside foot when kick sliding to neutralize inside moves. (Mauigoa) plays with a good motor through the whistle. He appears to have adequate arm length to stick at tackle.

“With his thick lower body, he can be a people mover in the run game. His weight can be a bit too heavily on his toes, and an imbalance moving forward seems to be the root of many of his negatively graded plays. Mauigoa possesses the size and skills to be a starting offensive tackle in a man- or gap-blocking scheme.”

Another direction the Texans could go is defensive interior standout Christen Miller of Georgia, according to Pro Football Network.

“The Houston Texans have arguably the best edge-rushing duo in the NFL in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter,” Jacob Infante wrote. “As good as their defense has been this season, their interior defensive line is arguably the unit’s biggest weakness. They could use a massive space-eater to complement their stars rushing off the edge.

“There were always tools with Christen Miller, but he put it all together in a bigger role for Georgia in 2025. He’s a powerful run defender with a low center of gravity, good hand usage, and great gap awareness working off of blocks. Miller demonstrates some upside as a pass rusher with his first-step acceleration off the ball, too.”

While it makes sense to add the next little piece to the defense, ignoring the offensive line with the first pick doesn’t seem to make sense. The Texans didn’t lose to the Patriots because their defense didn’t stand up. They lost because Stoud turned into a rookie-like mess without his top receiving threat and a shaky offensive line.

The Texans would still be in the Super Bowl picture if their offensive line had played better.

Texans have flexibility with second-round targets

Article Continues Below

This is where the Texans will make or break their 2026 season. They need to make the right selections with their two second-round picks. The highest came from the Commanders in the Laremy Tunsil trade. It lands at pick No. 38 overall.

And this is the best spot for the Texans to grab a guard. One of the better second-round bets would be Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon. He’s 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds and has tools, according to NFL Draft Buzz. The main thing is, Pregnon is NFL-ready.

“Pregnon's tape screams day-one contributor with the blend of power, hand technique, and consistent performance that franchises covet when constructing their interior offensive line for championship runs,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “Teams running gap or inside zone schemes will love his ability to generate movement and create running lanes, while his pass protection reliability provides the foundation to step into a starting role without needing the developmental patience most rookies require before seeing significant snaps.

“The adjustment to NFL speed and the power-finesse combination that league defensive tackles bring every down will test him early. But his anchor handles pure power beautifully. And his hand usage provides legitimate counters when defenders try to speed rush his edges.”

The Texans need to be stronger at this position to protect surge rushes up the middle. But Pregnon could also give the team a boost in the run game. Houston missed injured Joe Mixon more this season than perhaps anyone could have imagined. In fact, Mixon might have been the missing piece to get to the Super Bowl.

And that’s why their second pick in the second round should be at that position.

Texans should target Jadarian Price of Notre Dame

If he’s still available at this point, pick No. 59 overall, the Texans need to grab him without overthinking it.

Mel Kuiper lists him as the second-best running back on the board, behind teammate Jeremiyah Love. He’s not the perfect running back specimen, but there’s a lot to like, according to draftnation.com.

“Jadarian Price projects as a high-upside, scheme-versatile running back whose explosiveness and receiving ability make him a valuable asset in today’s NFL,” Draft Nation wrote. “His ability to score from anywhere on the field and contribute in multiple phases of the offense gives him a clear role at the next level, particularly in systems that prioritize speed and space.

“With further development in pass protection and continued production, Price has the tools to become a dynamic NFL contributor and a matchup problem for opposing defenses.”