DeMeco Ryans celebrated the Houston Texans' historic 44-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Houston entered the matchup with a 1-3 record. They were coming off their first win over the Tennessee Titans after losing their first three contests. A win against Baltimore on the road was significant, making it the first in franchise history.

Ryans reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Aaron Wilson. He expressed pride in his team for stepping up in big ways throughout the game.

“Proud of all of our guys for the way they showed up today and executed in all three phases of the game. Guys played the game the right way. We finished it the right way. Couldn't be more proud of everyone, just as an organization, for us to come up here, our first win in Baltimore means a lot to a lot of people here. Proud for all of our guys being to be a part of that,” Ryans said.

#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans ‘extremely proud' of first win over #Ravens in Baltimore in team history and C.J. Stroud four TD performance and calm ‘demeanor' @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/ZJC0prxuPx — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 5, 2025

How DeMeco Ryans, Texans performed against Ravens

Beating the Ravens in dominant fashion on the road is significant for DeMeco Ryans and the Texans. They wish to continue the momentum they had last season as a playoff team, looking to shrug off their poor start.

Houston controlled the momentum from start to finish, having a 24-7 lead at halftime. Baltimore didn't reach the end zone until the third quarter when Henry got the one-yard rushing touchdown.

CJ Stroud had an excellent performance leading the Texans' offense, having his best showing so far this season. He completed 23 passes out of 27 attempts for 244 yards and four touchdowns.

Nick Chubb had a solid outing in the run game, making 11 rushes for 61 yards and a touchdown. The receiving corps flourished as six players made two or more catches. Christian Kirk finished with four receptions for 64 yards, Dalton Schultz came next with five catches for 60 yards, while Nico Collins had four receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel caught the remaining touchdown passes.

The Texans will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET.