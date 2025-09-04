The Houston Texans are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 to kick off the NFL season. Expectations are high as many believe they are the favorite to win the AFC South. However, the team's wide receiver group takes another hit after Christian Kirk suffers an injury ahead of the season opener.

Reports indicate that the 28-year-old wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury that will likely rule him out in Week 1, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. There is a chance Kirk could be out for more than just the first game of the season, as it's said to be a two-week injury.

“Texans WR Christian Kirk has a strained hamstring that is expected to sideline him for at least Sunday's opener vs. the Rams and possibly longer, per sources. One source estimated it to be a two-week injury for Kirk, but the Texans will be ‘cautious' with him.”

The injury comes at a crucial time, as Houston will have to play Week 1 without Christian Kirk in the lineup. That leaves the Texans with Nico Collins leading the wide receiver group, with rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylen Noel both potentially taking on a bigger role than initially planned. Other wideouts on the roster include Xavier Hutchinson, Justin Watson, and Braxton Berrios.

Christian Kirk was traded to the Texans this offseason after originally signing a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars decided to go in a different direction at wide receiver after going all in on Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter. Houston had a need, and the front office felt that Kirk was the best veteran option.

We'll see if this is an injury the veteran wideout can bounce back from. Hamstrings can tend to linger. So, the Texans will likely remain cautious moving forward. But having him back in the lineup would be ideal for this offense. Christian Kirk ended last season with 27 receptions, 379 yards, and one touchdown after playing in just eight games, after suffering a season-ending core muscle injury in Week 13.