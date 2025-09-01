With the Houston Texans facing the Los Angeles Rams to start the regular season, there is no doubt an excitement is felt throughout the organization to get the schedule started. As fans are locking in their bold predictions for the Texans' 2025 season, head coach DeMeco Ryans expressed how eager he is to start the slate.

The start of the NFL season officially starts Thursday night when the reigning champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, host the Dallas Cowboys, but it will be that Sunday when fans will get to see Houston first take the field. Speaking to the media on Monday, Ryans would say how “fired up” he is for the start of the season, as it'll be a taste of how the team grows.

“We work tirelessly all through the off-season, free agency, draft, training camp, we work tirelessly to get to this moment right? And we're here,” Ryans said, according to Aaron Wilson. “Like, you get 17 opportunities that you're guaranteed, so how are you going to take advantage of one at a time? Like, how does our team take advantage of opportunity? How does our team grow throughout the season? That's what I'm most excited about.”

‘I'm fired up' #Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on season kicking off with high expectations @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/Cv7NvJdzOa — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 1, 2025

DeMeco Ryans on being excited to see how the Texans play

While Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud looks to bounce back from his sophomore slump from last season, the team does have high expectations heading into the season, which makes it more exciting for Ryans. Looking at the wider landscape, Ryans would mention how the atmosphere was set by the past weekend of college football games, making this upcoming weekend all the more enticing.

“Every year is different. Every team is different. I'm excited to see what the 2025 Texans, how we look, how we show up on Sundays. I'm fired up,” Ryans said. “It's no better time than football time, because everybody can feel that excitement in the air from watching college football over the weekend, and now getting ready for the first NFL game this Thursday, and football is in the air, and we're excited it's back.”

At any rate, Houston looks to improve after finishing 10-7 last season, which was good enough to win the AFC South, but the team was eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. As said, Houston opens the season on the road against the Rams.