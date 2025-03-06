Following the arrivals of head coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback CJ Stroud, the Houston Texans have made back to back Divisional Round Playoff appearances for just the second time in franchise history. But the organization which has called Houston home since 2002 and never played beyond the Divisional Round is clearly thinking about reaching new heights in 2025. On Thursday afternoon, the Texans acquired wide receiver Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the statuses of Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell very much in doubt for the 2025 season, adding a second reliable receiving option behind Nico Collins was paramount, and in Christian Kirk, the Texans have likely secured that guy. An injury-plagued 2024 season limited Kirk to just eight games, but prior to that, the 28-year-old wideout had completed a three-year run in which he caught 218 passes for 2,877 yards and 16 touchdowns.

In fairness, on Jacksonville's side of things, getting anything for a player that was about to be released can be viewed as a win. But for good reason, fans in H-Town were thrilled after the news broke that the Texans had acquired Kirk from their divisional rival.

For what? A sandwich? — 𝕃𝕀𝕊𝔸ℕ 𝔸𝕃-ℂ𝔸𝕃𝔼𝔼𝔹 🐻⏬️ (@Bears_Dubz) March 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nope, not a sandwich.

A 7th rounder 🔥 — B (@BenitoBIII) March 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Thanks for providing the deets, Benito!

Understandably, Texans fans were ready to show all sorts of love for general manager Nick Caserio after the deal was announced.

My Goat did it again pic.twitter.com/uK2blOBG1I — 🪒RΛƵΘR 🚀 (@RazorItz) March 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

What a fleece — CJ🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@HanchoJackHTX) March 6, 2025 Expand Tweet