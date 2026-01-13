It looks like Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud woke up on the wrong side of the bed on Monday.

The Texans are leaning on Stroud to lead them past the Pittsburgh Steelers in their wild-card meeting at Acrisure Stadium. The star signal-caller, however, has struggled mightily so far.

In the first half, he committed five fumbles, one interception, and missed a wide-open Nico Collins in their final drive. Early in the third quarter, he threw another turnover, as his pass to Xavier Hutchinson was picked off by Brandin Echols in the red zone.

CJ STROUD GETS PICKED OFF IN THE RED ZONE 😳pic.twitter.com/Oork8GVh9x — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 13, 2026 Expand Tweet

Fans on social media are not being nice amid Stroud's lackluster performance.

“You can’t pay CJ Stroud this offseason. You gotta make him play out this rookie deal,” said @cdotharrison.

“Like I have been saying, I believe Davis Mills is better for the Texans than CJ Stroud,” added @potatokmish.

“CJ Stroud is single-handedly keeping the Steelers in this game,” mocked @wingoz.

“CJ Stroud is the dumbest QB in the history of the NFL,” posted @unclephilslocks.

“CJ Stroud could’ve ran for a touchdown and just tossed it to the Steelers DB, LMAO,” joked @iam_johnw.

“CJ Stroud is a classic disappointing draft pick that’s just good enough to not be labeled a bust,” commented @lifestylebrazyy.

Even former Steelers star Le'Veon Bell had to chime in: “Win, lose, or draw, CJ Stroud needs investigated ASAP.”

Despite Stroud's questionable showing, the Texans are ahead of the Steelers, 24-6, in the fourth quarter.

Stroud is 21-of-32 for 250 yards and one touchdown. He has been sacked three times.